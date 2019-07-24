Sex offender registration in Thurston County

David M. Williams, Jr. Thurston County Sheriff's Office

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

David M. Williams, Jr.

Age: 57

Description: White man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 2

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 1993, Williams was found guilty in a California court of sexual battery and sentenced to 150 day confinement with 100 days suspended and two years probation after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman.

That same year he pleaded guilty to one count of annoy/molest children and was sentenced to three years probation after he was accused of telling a girl he wanted to rape her.

In 2000, Williams was found guilty of sexual battery and sentenced to six months in jail.