Local What’s Happening for July 26

Friday and Saturday

Rock, Gem and Mineral Show: The 25th annual Washington Agate and Mineral Society show runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Sunday at Parkside Elementary School, 301 Central Ave., Tenino. Attendance is free. Vendors will be selling a variety of rocks, jewelry, beads, gems, crystals, fossils and lapidary equipment for rock cutting, polishing, etc. Demonstrators will show how to make a variety of items with rocks, stones, beads, arrowhead and stone. Information: https://wamsolympia.wordpress.com/

Friday through Sunday

Tenino Oregon Trail Days: This annual event hosted by Puget Sound Free Trappers and the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce offers a parade (11 a.m. Saturday), black powder shoots (Saturday and Sunday), vendors of all kinds, and lots of food. Information: http://www.teninoacc.org/oregon-trail-days-otd2.html

Saturday

Super Bingo: This fundraiser to benefit the programs of Senior Services for South Sound starts at 6 p.m. with dinner, followed by Bingo at 7 p.m., at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Register in person at Olympia or Lacey senior centers, online at www.southsoundseniors.org or by phone 360-586-6181

WSECU annual Community Shred and Share Day: Get rid of old tax forms, account statements, and medical records without jeopardizing your sensitive personal information at this event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Olympia WSECU branch, 400 Union Ave. Local residents can bring as many as three file-sized boxes of documents weighing as much as 150 pounds. Participants taking advantage of Community Shred and Share Day are encouraged to donate household cleaning items and personal hygiene products for the Thurston County Food Bank’s Other Bank.

5th annual Twenty22Many PTSD and veteran suicide prevention march: The organization Have a Heart is organizing the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the north stairs of the state Legislative Building. Participants will gather on the steps from 11 a.m. to noon, when the march will begin. The march will move through downtown Olympia to a celebration with music, food, and vendors next to Old School Pizza. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2089950297725873/

Lacey in Tune music and a movie: Journey tribute band Infinity Project will kick things off at 7 p.m. in Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Then at dusk, “Star Wars IV: A New Hope” will be screened in the park. Free.

Cops, Cars & Kids: This free family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lacey Police Department, 420 College St. SE. There will be free hot dogs and drinks, snocones, prizes, and a chance to visit with the officers and detectives.

Sunday

Olympia Symphony Concert at the Capitol: This annual free outdoor concert begins at 6 p.m. on the lawn of Olympia’s Capitol Campus, offering classical, popular, and patriotic favorites. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and picnic food. The program includes highlights from the previous season, plus an appearance by The Bridge Music Project, performing two songs with the OSO from a recently-recorded CD. Admission is free. Information: https://www.olympiasymphony.org/concert-at-the-capitol-2019

Monday

Beach Seine at Priest Point Park: Join Stream Team and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists at 6 p.m. at the Olympia park as they cast a net (seine) to see what critters they can find. Help pull the net to shore and see the different species caught. Open to all ages. Priest Point Park is at 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. Meet at the South Entrance parking lot across from restroom #2. The group will walk to the beach using the beach access trail between Kitchen #2 and Kitchen #3. Pre-register at https://streamteam.info/events/. Drop-ins are also welcome.

Wednesday

Thurston County Fair kicks off: The fair opens for its 5-day run at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Opening day is One-Buck Wednesday, when admission is just $1 per person with a non-perishable donation for the Thurston County Food Bank. Arm bands for carnival rides are $27 if purchased online at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/fair/Pages/fair-tickets.aspx by July 30; after that they are $32. Parking is $5 per day; shuttles also will run to the fairgrounds at 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, from the North Thurston Public Schools bus barn, 6620 Carpenter Road SE, and from Woodland Elementary School, 4630 Carpenter Road SE.

Music in the Park with The Roostertails: The rockabilly band will play at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park at Legion and Capitol as part of the free summer concert series sponsored by the Olympia Downtown Alliance. Concert-goers can order take-out meals from nearby restaurants starting at 6 p.m. or bring a picnic. No alcohol is allowed in the park. Information: http://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park

Classic Cars and Cigars Block Party: The second annual event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at 3025 Limited Lane NW, Olympia. In addition to the car show, there will be whiskey tasting, food and beer, an airplane simulator, door prizes, a beard contest, and more. To register your car, go to www.dermamedispa.com/event-calendar

Thursday

Sheriff speaks at Panorama: Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza will speak at 2 p.m. at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. He will address keeping yourself and your property safe, homeless encampments, staffing, crime trends, new K-9 Corps and more. The gathering will be in the Quinault Auditorium. Information: Email dodds4b@comcast.net.

