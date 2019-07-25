Man burned in Lacey mobile home fire airlifted to Harborview

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

One person was seriously injured in an early morning mobile home fire in Lacey.

Crews responded to the home on the 5000 block of 52nd Lane Southeast about 4:15 a.m. Thursday. A man home at the time of the fire was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home was a total loss, according to Lacey Fire District 3 Deputy Chief Ryan Cox.