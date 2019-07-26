Lebanon Street in Lacey was extended. Now, a neighbor says drivers are using it as a shortcut, increasing traffic.

Here’s the street where neighbors say Lacey’s decision created more traffic A Lebanon Street resident in Lacey, Washington, says the recently extended street has become a shortcut for drivers between Pacific Avenue and Ruddell Road, increasing traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Lebanon Street resident in Lacey, Washington, says the recently extended street has become a shortcut for drivers between Pacific Avenue and Ruddell Road, increasing traffic.

Lebanon Street Southeast in Lacey, which used to end at Lacey Boulevard, has been extended to Pacific Avenue to provide access and parking to the city’s future museum and replica train depot, which is now under construction.

Both the future museum and train depot are just east of Saint Martin’s University.

But a neighbor who lives on Lebanon Street said the street extension has been discovered by drivers looking for a shortcut between Pacific Avenue and Ruddell Road, and that has increased traffic for the neighborhood.

Rick Villamil took his concerns to Lacey City Council this month and shared them during public comment at the July 11 meeting.

Villamil told the council that he and others attended city-hosted meetings last year to learn more about planning in the area, which is referred to as the city’s Depot District. They learned the street extension was for future parking.

“This is not the reality,” he told the council. Now, vehicles sometimes drive down Lebanon at 40-50 miles per hour, he said.

In addition to more vehicles, Villamil pointed out that much of Lebanon Street does not have sidewalks, which poses an even greater risk for pedestrians as the street gets busier.

That applies to him as well because he is raising an autistic grandchild, he told the council.

“Fortunately he hasn’t run into the street when a car has gone by,” he said.

Villamil acknowledged the city has agreed to a traffic study. A check of the street this week showed a traffic counter was in place.

Villamil also has taken advantage of a Lacey process in which signatures are collected to petition the city to place a traffic calming device on the street, city information shows.

The petition requires 60 percent of the voting neighborhood. The process begins with a temporary calming device, followed by a process to make it permanent.

Villamil said he only has 38 percent of the signatures needed, so he asked the council to forego the requirement and allocate funds for a traffic calming device. It wasn’t clear whether the city would take that step.

The council typically does not reply to public comment, and they did not after Villamil spoke.

But City Manager Scott Spence said this week that Villamil has been invited to attend the next meeting of the transportation committee. That meeting is set for noon Aug. 6 at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE.