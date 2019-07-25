Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Brian L. Kim Thurston County Sheriff's Office

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Brian L. Kim

Age: 49

Description: White man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2001, Kim pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to second-degree rape and was sentenced to 102 months confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old man.