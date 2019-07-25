Fire causing afternoon delays on I-5 southbound near Grand Mound

A fire on Interstate 5 southbound near Prairie Creek has blocked traffic in the right lane, as of 2:56 p.m. Thursday. WSDOT via Twitter

A fire on southbound I-5 near Grand Mound has caused the right lane to be blocked “until further notice,” according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Friday afternoon, a tweet on the WSDOT Tacoma Twitter account read that the fire at milepost 88 began at 2:36 p.m.

“Please expect delays/slowdowns,” another tweet from the account reads.

Thurston County Dispatch told The Olympian that West Thurston Regional Fire Authority is responding to the incident.

Linda Shea, Office Manager for the authority, told The Olympian that, based on notes from dispatch, there’s a home that’s threatened by the fire. She said that, according to the notes, the fire was between mileposts 89 and 90 southbound, before it jumped over railroad tracks.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.