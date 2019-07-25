Motorcyclist who died on US 101 is identified

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after a crash on US 101, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was identified as Alexander A. Shine of South Bend in Pacific County.

About 3 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say Shine was headed south on US 101, near South Bend, at a high rate of speed when his 1992 Yamaha XJ600 left the road and struck a guardrail.

He died at the scene.

The road was blocked for more than three hours during the collision investigation, according to the State Patrol.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.