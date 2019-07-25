Local
Motorcyclist who died on US 101 is identified
A 44-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after a crash on US 101, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was identified as Alexander A. Shine of South Bend in Pacific County.
About 3 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say Shine was headed south on US 101, near South Bend, at a high rate of speed when his 1992 Yamaha XJ600 left the road and struck a guardrail.
He died at the scene.
The road was blocked for more than three hours during the collision investigation, according to the State Patrol.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
