Man dies in ATV crash near Tenino

A man in his 40s died Sunday morning after he crashed his ATV near Tenino, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man crashed his ATV at Vantine Road Southeast and Old Military Road Southeast about 6:10 a.m., Sgt. Jeff Dehan said.

A Tenino fire crew was the first to arrive and found the man lying in the road near his ATV, which was on its side, Dehan said.

He was not wearing a helmet, he said.

Check back for updates to this story.