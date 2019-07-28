Local

Man dies in ATV crash near Tenino

A man in his 40s died Sunday morning after he crashed his ATV near Tenino, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man crashed his ATV at Vantine Road Southeast and Old Military Road Southeast about 6:10 a.m., Sgt. Jeff Dehan said.

A Tenino fire crew was the first to arrive and found the man lying in the road near his ATV, which was on its side, Dehan said.

He was not wearing a helmet, he said.

Check back for updates to this story.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
