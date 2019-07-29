Centralia police chase man after he exposes himself to employee at local mall

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 62-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of DUI and eluding police after he fled the scene of a local mall in Centralia, according to police.

Police also plan to refer an incident of indecent exposure to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was finally taken into custody about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Before that, police were dispatched to a local mall after a report of the man, wearing only a pink tube top, exposing himself to an employee of one of the businesses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police arrived as he was leaving the scene, then they pursued him for several miles. He was finally taken into custody in the 1300 block of Lum Road in Centralia.