Rodent concerns force closure of Providence St. Peter’s kitchen, cafeteria

“Anytime you have a rodent in your house, you need to do something proactive.” A new breed of rodent - the roof rat - has taken hold in Thurston County and is contributing to the home invasions by mice and rats. Venables Pest Management staff share their ideas for preventing infestations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new breed of rodent - the roof rat - has taken hold in Thurston County and is contributing to the home invasions by mice and rats. Venables Pest Management staff share their ideas for preventing infestations.

Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia closed its kitchen and cafeteria over the weekend after finding evidence of rodents, according to an email to hospital staff.

The kitchen closed Friday night and remained closed Monday morning as pest control efforts continued in and around the kitchen. Patients’ food was being prepared and brought in from Providence Centralia Hospital.

“That’s the only area we’ve identified, but they’re doing thorough inspections all over,” said Providence spokesman Chris Thomas, adding crews suspect the rodents in this case are roof rats.

The roof rat population in Thurston County has grown significantly over the past decade, with local pest control companies reporting the rats are now customers’ top complaint.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hospital officials were asking staff to only store food in locking plastic containers or a refrigerator, not in drawers or cabinets, and to dispose of cardboard and packaging.