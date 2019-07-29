Local
Rodent concerns force closure of Providence St. Peter’s kitchen, cafeteria
“Anytime you have a rodent in your house, you need to do something proactive.”
Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia closed its kitchen and cafeteria over the weekend after finding evidence of rodents, according to an email to hospital staff.
The kitchen closed Friday night and remained closed Monday morning as pest control efforts continued in and around the kitchen. Patients’ food was being prepared and brought in from Providence Centralia Hospital.
“That’s the only area we’ve identified, but they’re doing thorough inspections all over,” said Providence spokesman Chris Thomas, adding crews suspect the rodents in this case are roof rats.
The roof rat population in Thurston County has grown significantly over the past decade, with local pest control companies reporting the rats are now customers’ top complaint.
Hospital officials were asking staff to only store food in locking plastic containers or a refrigerator, not in drawers or cabinets, and to dispose of cardboard and packaging.
Comments