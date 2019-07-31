Restaurant inspections for July 31

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Boston Harbor Marina

312 73rd Ave. NE

July 24: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Some smoked salmon (co-packed at Briney Sea Delicacies) missing your name and address. Correct.

Nisqually Arco AM/PM

10222 Martin Way E

July 23: 15 red; 2 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food, milk in beer cooler, 54-55 F, items in grab-n-go unit, 53-54 F (burritos and sandwich). Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 F or lower until units are repaired, cease storing PHF, once repaired monitor temperatures to verify reaching/obtaining required temperature of 41 F or lower. Thermometers not properly used. Unit thermometer in grab-n-go unit reading 56-58, no action take. Temperatures not taken with schedule frequency. Correction: Use thermometers to evaluate food safety temperatures. Physical facilities not properly installed. Shelving absent 6-inch clearance. Correction: Provide and maintain.

Hop Jacks

4739 Avery Court SE

July 22: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Bagged portions of penne pasta in chef’s fridge at 46-51 F. These must be cold held at or below 41 F. Corrective action: Removed and flat panned in walk-in.

Nisqually Arco AM/PM

10222 Martin Way E

July 22: 15 red; 2 blue

Comments: As open food is available during all shifts, all employees to have Washington food worker cards. Repair/replace paper towel dispenser. REPEAT: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Items in cold holding above 41 F in cold holding units. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F. Turn down refrigerator to obtain/maintain required temperatures. Use thermometer to verify temperatures. As facility has stored food in improperly functioning equipment and is not maintain food safety temperatures, temperature logs are required for a period of two weeks, three times daily from each cold hold unit (business card provided), send every day. Thermometers not properly used to monitor food temperatures. Correction: Provide and use. Physical facilities not properly installed. Shelving in food prep absent 6-inch clearance. Correction: Provide 6-inch minimum clearance to allow for cleaning and help prevent potential contamination. Re-inspection required for repeat red #21.

7-Eleven #2361-18653C

6125 Pacific Ave. SE

July 16: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Frozen food, freezer, frozen. Physical facilities not properly installed/maintained, inadequate shelving, food and single service wares stored on floor (walk-in, sales floor, back storage area). Correction: Provide additional shelving and store food/wares 6-inch minimum off floor to allow cleaning and prevent potential contamination.

Cascades Camp & Conference Center

22825 Peissner Road SE

July 12: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Salad dressing, 41 F (in and out a lot just before and during inspection). Espresso stand fridge under espresso machine has monitoring thermometer reading 39 F, milk inside is 41-42 F. Adjust down. Met Kayla, assistant food manager, discussed various issues. Gave her and discussed basic sanitary operational check list form. One-gallon can on rack with dented seams. Gave to Chris for return to supplier, suggested he use picture of it for teachable moment for staff. Espresso stand fridge (one of two): monitoring thermometer reads 54 F, canned whipped cream sample temperature is 54 F. Correction: Move product to other properly functioning fridge, evaluate and provide consistent cold hold temperature of 41 F or less before placing PHF in it again. Call inspector when corrected. Hot water mechanical dish washer reached 180 F at plate. This is a new unit. Final rinse gauge showed only 170 F; under normal usual operation, this gauge should read 180 F. Chris said after a number of runs, it does get up to 180 F. 200-300 ppm in counter wipes. Checked food probe thermometers at kitchen and espresso stand, had at least one accurate one, explained about not only one- but two-point calibration. Re-emphasized washing, rinsing and sanitizing blender container at espresso stand every four hours and after first use, OK to rinse and need to store in/under fridge. Ice water in stirring spoon container.

