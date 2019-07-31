Local What’s Happening for July 31

Wednesday

Thurston County Fair kicks off: The fair opens for its 5-day run at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Opening day is One-Buck Wednesday, when admission is just $1 per person with a non-perishable donation for the Thurston County Food Bank. Arm bands for carnival rides are $27 if purchased online at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/fair/Pages/fair-tickets.aspx by July 30; after that they are $32. Parking is $5 per day; shuttles also will run to the fairgrounds at 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, from the North Thurston Public Schools bus barn, 6620 Carpenter Road SE, and from Woodland Elementary School, 4630 Carpenter Road SE.

Music in the Park with The Roostertails: The rockabilly band will play at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park at Legion and Capitol as part of the free summer concert series sponsored by the Olympia Downtown Alliance. Concert-goers can order take-out meals from nearby restaurants starting at 6 p.m. or bring a picnic. No alcohol is allowed in the park. Information: http://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park

Classic Cars and Cigars Block Party: The second annual event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at 3025 Limited Lane NW, Olympia. In addition to the car show, there will be whiskey tasting, food and beer, an airplane simulator, door prizes, a beard contest, and more. To register your car, go to www.dermamedispa.com/event-calendar

Democratic Party Debate watch party: Economics for Everyone is sponsoring this event from 6-9 p.m. at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. The two-hour debate will feature 10 of the Democratic Party Presidential candidates, and will be followed by a discussion with the audience on what the candidates did or didn’t say with regards to key issues. Free.

Thursday

Sheriff speaks at Panorama: Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza will speak at 2 p.m. at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. He will address keeping yourself and your property safe, homeless encampments, staffing, crime trends, new K-9 Corps and more. The gathering will be in the Quinault Auditorium. Information: Email dodds4b@comcast.net.

Miniature Model Boats at Long Lake: From 1-2:30 p.m. at Long Lake Park, Jerry Dunlap and volunteers from Puget Sound Model Boat Club and Electric Radio Control Unlimited will demonstrate gas- and electric-powered miniature model boats that can go up to 45 miles per hour. Some kids will be able to operate a boat while learning from real enthusiasts. Free.

Friday

Books by the Bay: This fundraiser for the South Sound Reading Foundation is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW. It will feature authors Laurie Frankel and Stephanie Kallos and live jazz by David Deacon Joyner, as well as drinks, a light dinner, and a silent auction. Tickets are $75, available at http://www.southsoundreading.org/events/books-by-the-bay/

Music in the Park at Port Plaza: The Randy Linder Band, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free, as part of the 40th annual Music in the Park Summer Concert series put on by the Olympia Downtown Alliance.

Saturday

Olympia Brew Fest: Celebrate Olympia’s Brewery Heritage at this Thurston Chamber Foundation event from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Port Plaza. There will be more than 30 Northwest breweries featuring more than 60 beers. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, designated drivers only $5 and get all the root beer and water they can drink. Attendees receive a souvenir mug and six tastes; additional taste cards are available at the event. Food vendors and live music on site. Proceeds benefit the Chamber Foundation’s Small Business Development (Incubator) Program. Every attendee (even designated drivers) must be 21 or older with ID on them at all times. No pets allowed; service animals only. Information: www.olybrewfest.com

Fountain Dance Party: OlyDance is hosting a free dance party for the community from 1-4 p.m. at the Heritage Park Fountain, 711 Capitol Way S., Olympia. The fountains will be on to keep dancers cool. Professional DJs will provide the music. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/889935418020602/

Left Foot Farm tour: The tour from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will include a stop at chicken and duck coops, where children can collect eggs, and the adults can learn about the management of the flock. Next stop, baby goats, including a stop at the milking station, where an intern demonstrates how to milk a doe, and visitors can try it themselves. The licensed Grade A Raw Dairy also will offer samples of milk and chevre. Cost is $20 per family. Text or call 253-370-6884 or email info@leftfootfarm.com to reserve a spot. The farm is at 31510 44th Ave. E, Eatonville.

59th Annual Thurston County Commissioners Pancake Breakfast: Since 1960, Thurston County Commissioners have hosted a pancake breakfast for Thurston County Fair goers. This year’s pancake breakfast is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in Heritage Hall and is free with fair admission. Regular fair admission is $7 for adults, $6 for citizens 60 and older, and $5 for youth ages 6-14. Admission for children 5 and younger is free. Tickets are available at https://tickets.thurstoncountyfair.org/tickets. The fairgrounds are at 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey.

Monday

Meet Olympia Fire Chief candidates: Olympia City Manager Steve Hall invites the community to meet the candidates for City of Olympia Fire Chief from 5:30-6:15 p.m. in the Olympia City Hall Council Chambers, 601 Fourth Ave. E.

Tuesday

YWCA Olympia Night Out for Safety and Liberation: YWCA Olympia is joining the Statewide Poverty Action Network for a night of community-building. Activities and conversation will focus on creating neighborhoods and spaces that are just, safe, and welcoming for all. The event will be 6-8 p.m. at the YWCA’s Friendship Hall (previously the home of The Other Bank). 220 Union Ave. SE in Olympia. Admission and parking are free, and dinner will be provided. RSVP to Tatomya at twimbish@ywcaofolympia.org. Information: 360-352-0593 or crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org

National Night Out in Elma: National Night Out is an annual crime prevention event and community-building campaign to strengthen partnerships between neighbors and local law enforcement agencies. In Elma, the Police and Fire departments and Summit Pacific Medical Center are organizing a gathering from 6-8 p.m. at 10th Street Park. Free food, games, activities and refreshments for all.

