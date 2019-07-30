Driver runs away after non-injury crash in Rochester. Why?

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Why did the driver run away?

That’s what the Washington State Patrol is wondering after a non-injury crash in Rochester Tuesday morning.

About 6:40 a.m., a Honda Civic and Ford F-150 pickup collided in the westbound lane of US 12 at Gresham Street Southwest, according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

Yet after the crash, which Batiste said was a routine fender bender, the driver of the Honda Civic ran away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Now, it’s a hit-and-run crash and the driver is a suspect, she said.

Why did the male driver run? He possibly was driving under the influence or had an outstanding warrant, Batiste said.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted the State Patrol Tuesday morning.

Lt. Ray Brady said the man was last seen running through a nearby pole yard.