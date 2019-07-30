Local

Driver runs away after non-injury crash in Rochester. Why?

Why did the driver run away?

That’s what the Washington State Patrol is wondering after a non-injury crash in Rochester Tuesday morning.

About 6:40 a.m., a Honda Civic and Ford F-150 pickup collided in the westbound lane of US 12 at Gresham Street Southwest, according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

Yet after the crash, which Batiste said was a routine fender bender, the driver of the Honda Civic ran away.

Now, it’s a hit-and-run crash and the driver is a suspect, she said.

Why did the male driver run? He possibly was driving under the influence or had an outstanding warrant, Batiste said.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted the State Patrol Tuesday morning.

Lt. Ray Brady said the man was last seen running through a nearby pole yard.

