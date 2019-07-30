Gas leak closes Olympia Transit Center

Local

A natural gas leak closed the Olympia Transit Center for about an hour Tuesday morning, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

Olympia fire crews responded downtown about 9:20 a.m. after a construction crew in the area damaged a gas line with a backhoe, Fire Chief Greg Wright said.

No injuries were reported, he said. During the leak some people in the area were told to shelter in place, he said.

Puget Sound Energy crews capped the damaged line and the transit center reopened about 10:30 a.m., Wright said.

