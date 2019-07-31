Thurston County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in search for missing 16-year-old

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A 16-year-old male disappeared from the Regional Athletic Complex (RAC) at Steilacoom Road Southeast and Marvin Road Southeast at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The office is now seeking help in finding him.

The post describes the missing male, Georgeston Billy, as:

5 feet, 4 inches tall

110 pounds

Wearing a white and black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants

Billy moved to Olympia from the Marshall Islands about a month ago, according to the post, “speaks very little English,” and is not likely to seek help from strangers.

“He is very unfamiliar with the area and family members do not believe he will know how to get from the RAC to his home near Fones Rd in Olympia,” the post reads.

Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian that Billy was last seen at the RAC with family members, playing basketball. He had gone to use the restroom before the family left for the evening. Prior to coming back from the restroom, Brady said, the family had to move the car because the park was closing at 10 p.m.

“After they moved the car, they attempted to locate him and couldn’t find him,” Brady said.

The family checked the park and went home, thinking maybe Billy had gotten a ride. The Patrol Division of the Thurston county Sheriff’s Office has been searching since the family called in at roughly 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. So far, Brady said, there hasn’t been any leads as to Billy’s location.

The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone who sees a person matching Georgeston’s description to call 360-704-2740.