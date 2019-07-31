Motorcyclist hurt in downtown Olympia crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital with injuries after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in downtown Olympia Wednesday morning, according to the Olympia Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington Street Southeast and 7th Avenue Southeast at about 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian. Lower said one witness reported the motorcycle rider was ejected from his motorcycle during the crash.

It does not appear the driver of the vehicle was injured, Lower said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

