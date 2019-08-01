Fire in Shelton leaves six families homeless

Getty Images

Shelton’s fire marshal says six families were left homeless after a fire Wednesday afternoon at their apartment building.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. on the 800 block of West Cota Street. The two-story building with six units was heavily damaged and deemed unsafe for occupancy once the fire was out.

The Red Cross was helping residents find somewhere to stay.

The cause is under investigation. The cost of the damage was estimated to be $80,000.

No injuries were reported.