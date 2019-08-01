Local

Woman dies in fire near Rainier

What to do if there's a fire in your home

If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don't try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.
A woman died in a residential fire near Rainier Wednesday night, according to S.E. Thurston Fire Chief Mark King.

The woman has yet to be identified.

About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to a residence in the area of 138th Avenue Southeast and Finian Road Southeast.

The fire was well under way when crews arrived, King said. They also discovered the front door of the residence was locked from the inside and they found a car parked nearby.

A neighbor said the woman got up early to go to work, King said.

Once the flames were knocked down, an investigator was called in and found the body, he said.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire may have been triggered by candles, King said.

The residence is a total loss, he said.

