Traffic delayed on southbound I-5 in Thurston County after state patrol vehicle struck

Southbound Interstate 5 traffic has been delayed near Maytown after a Washington State Patrol vehicle was struck by a driver in the area, a spokeswoman said.

The Washington State Patrol captain was not injured but a passenger in the patrol vehicle was hurt and taken to an area hospital, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.

About 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the captain had pulled over to the left shoulder to assist a disabled motorist.

“The captain’s vehicle was struck by a car traveling south that left the road and hit the right side rear of the vehicle,” Batiste said.

Traffic is very congested in the area, she said.

The passing motorist who hit the vehicle faces a possible citation.