Widespread power outage reported in Lewis County

Three things to know for a power outage Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips.

A widespread power outage is affecting Lewis County. The Chronicle has received reports of a loss of power from Centralia to Winlock.

Chris Roden, general manager of Lewis County Public Utility District, told The Chronicle that it appears to be a Bonneville Power Administration issue similar to the one that knocked power out across Lewis County for about five hours last month.

“When they heard about it, their technician was about 30 minutes away (from the Chehalis Substation),” Roden said. “It could be fixed anywhere from within the hour to a few hours, similar to the last outage. It depends on the nature of the outage; we want to make sure the system is safe prior to energizing it. That’s always of paramount importance.”

Roden said LCPUD staff will examine whether they can redirect some power from adjacent sources to customers in the south portions of Lewis County. Customers in Winlock and Vader benefited from similar action taken during the last major outage.