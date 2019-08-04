Local What’s Happening for Aug. 4

Sunday

Thurston County Fair wraps up: Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lacey fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors over 60, $5 for youth, and kids 5 and younger get in free. Carnival armbands are $32 for all day. Information and schedule: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/fair/Pages/fair-home.aspx

JBLM Living History Weekend: Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Lewis Army Museum will host a living history weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature living historians, displays, and military vehicles from many eras throughout America’s military history. A Vietnam riverine patrol boat with crew/veterans will be on display as one of the main attractions along with historical encampments. The event is free and open to the public. People without DOD ID card access to JBLM should park in the civilian access parking lot off of DuPont-Steilacoom Road. Take I-5 exit 119, go north on DuPont-Steilacoom Road, and look for the signs for Lewis Army Museum parking.

A Taste of Kenya fundraiser: Join Friendly Water for the World for a lunch of Kenyan food prepared by Mercy Kariuki-McGee and learn how the organization is creating clean water and better health with the Maasai of East Africa. The event is from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meetinghouse, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. The event has no attendance fee, but a donation will be requested. Information: https://friendlywater.net/

Monday

Meet Olympia Fire Chief candidates: Olympia City Manager Steve Hall invites the community to meet the candidates for City of Olympia Fire Chief from 5:30-6:15 p.m. in the Olympia City Hall Council Chambers, 601 Fourth Ave. E.

Tuesday

YWCA Olympia Night Out for Safety and Liberation: YWCA Olympia is joining the Statewide Poverty Action Network for a night of community-building. Activities and conversation will focus on creating neighborhoods and spaces that are just, safe, and welcoming for all. The event will be 6-8 p.m. at the YWCA’s Friendship Hall (previously the home of The Other Bank). 220 Union Ave. SE in Olympia. Admission and parking are free, and dinner will be provided. RSVP to Tatomya at twimbish@ywcaofolympia.org. Information: 360-352-0593 or crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org

National Night Out in Elma: National Night Out is an annual crime prevention event and community-building campaign to strengthen partnerships between neighbors and local law enforcement agencies. In Elma, the Police and Fire departments and Summit Pacific Medical Center are organizing a gathering from 6-8 p.m. at 10th Street Park. Free food, games, activities and refreshments for all.

Wednesday

Music in the Park: The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s free Summer Concert Series features the Tacoma Concert Band performing at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park. The event offers complimentary take-out delivery of food from area restaurants starting at 6 p.m. at the ODA booth. No alcohol is allowed in the park.

Friday

School Supplies and Cash Drive: As part of the Little Red Schoolhouse Project, KXXO Mixx 96.1 staffers will be collecting school supplies and money from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of State and Washington in downtown Olympia. Suggested donations include lined paper, 3-ring binders, rulers, markers, child-size scissors, pencils, smaller backpacks, coats or new socks and underwear (particularly boxer briefs), or cash to buy calculators, backpacks, and school supplies in bulk. Donations also can be made online at www.kxxo.com and checks can be made out to Little Red Schoolhouse and mailed to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507. Supplies will be distributed free to all Thurston County families in need at Komachin Middle School, 3650 College St. SE, Lacey, on Aug. 15. Information: 360-943-9937 or www.kxxo.com

Saturday

Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark: This annual event will begin at 7 p.m. at Priest Point Park, near shelter #3. Oral stories told by the South Sound Story Guild plus sing-along music. Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and flashlight.

The Amazing Life of Dragonflies: Join Stream Team and Dr. Dennis Paulson, retired director of the Slater Museum of Natural History at the University of Puget Sound and author of field guides to North American dragonflies, for a talk and field trip covering species identification and the life history of dragonflies. The event begins at 10 a.m. at LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia, and the field trip will follow at a local wetland. The event will end by 1 p.m. Registration is required at https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=1142&console_id=0091&ht=1 Questions? Contact Michelle at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us

Madison Scenic Park Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will take on invasive plant species such as English ivy and Himalayan blackberry that continue to choke out the native vegetation. Sturdy work boots/shoes a must; also bring a water bottle. The park is at 1600 10th Ave SE. Limited parking available. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in; meet inside the park by the large walnut tree. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Sign up at

http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/

