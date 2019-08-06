Local What’s Happening for Aug. 6

Tuesday

YWCA Olympia Night Out for Safety and Liberation: YWCA Olympia is joining the Statewide Poverty Action Network for a night of community-building. Activities and conversation will focus on creating neighborhoods and spaces that are just, safe, and welcoming for all. The event will be 6-8 p.m. at the YWCA’s Friendship Hall (previously the home of The Other Bank). 220 Union Ave. SE in Olympia. Admission and parking are free, and dinner will be provided. RSVP to Tatomya at twimbish@ywcaofolympia.org. Information: 360-352-0593 or crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org

National Night Out in Elma: National Night Out is an annual crime prevention event and community-building campaign to strengthen partnerships between neighbors and local law enforcement agencies. In Elma, the Police and Fire departments and Summit Pacific Medical Center are organizing a gathering from 6-8 p.m. at 10th Street Park. Free food, games, activities and refreshments for all.

Public Hearing on Lacey’s Emergency Housing Facility Regulations: The City of Lacey Planning Commission invites the community to a public hearing on the updated, proposed amendments to the Emergency Housing Facility Regulations at 7:05 p.m. at the Lacey City Hall Council Chambers, 420 College Street SE. Interested parties can view the documents prior to the public hearing by visiting ci.lacey.wa.us/GetInvolved. Following the initial public hearing on proposed amendments to the regulations in May, the Lacey Planning Commission held two worksessions to discuss the input received. This public hearing will include the updated, proposed amendments to Lacey Municipal Code 16.64 to establish a permitting process for, and standards associated with, emergency housing facilities for the temporary accommodation of homeless people. If you are unable to attend, you may submit your comments by mail to City of Lacey, Department of Community & Economic Development, 420 College St SE, Lacey, WA 98503; by email to RAndrews@ci.lacey.wa.us. Comments must be received by 7 p.m. Aug. 6 to be considered. Information: RAndrews@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-491-5642.

Wednesday

Music in the Park: The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s free Summer Concert Series features the Tacoma Concert Band performing at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park. The event offers complimentary take-out delivery of food from area restaurants starting at 6 p.m. at the ODA booth. No alcohol is allowed in the park.

Lacey South Sound Chamber August Forum: Olympia Master Builders will lead the forum discussion on Local Housing Policies & Resolutions from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey.

Pier Peer at Boston Harbor Marina: Join the Puget Sound Estuarium from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Marina to meet creatures living right under the pier. Adult admission is $10; kids younger than 13 get in free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Information: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=xcpwlrdab&oeidk=a07egh2ffyge427ce23

Friday

School Supplies and Cash Drive: As part of the Little Red Schoolhouse Project, KXXO Mixx 96.1 staffers will be collecting school supplies and money from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of State and Washington in downtown Olympia. Suggested donations include lined paper, 3-ring binders, rulers, markers, child-size scissors, pencils, smaller backpacks, coats or new socks and underwear (particularly boxer briefs), or cash to buy calculators, backpacks, and school supplies in bulk. Donations also can be made online at www.kxxo.com and checks can be made out to Little Red Schoolhouse and mailed to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507. Supplies will be distributed free to all Thurston County families in need at Komachin Middle School, 3650 College St. SE, Lacey, on Aug. 15. Information: 360-943-9937 or www.kxxo.com

Saturday

Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark: This annual event will begin at 7 p.m. at Priest Point Park, near shelter #3. Oral stories told by the South Sound Story Guild plus sing-along music. Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and flashlight.

The Amazing Life of Dragonflies: Join Stream Team and Dr. Dennis Paulson, retired director of the Slater Museum of Natural History at the University of Puget Sound and author of field guides to North American dragonflies, for a talk and field trip covering species identification and the life history of dragonflies. The event begins at 10 a.m. at LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia, and the field trip will follow at a local wetland. The event will end by 1 p.m. Registration is required at https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=1142&console_id=0091&ht=1 Questions? Contact Michelle at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us

Madison Scenic Park Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will take on invasive plant species such as English ivy and Himalayan blackberry that continue to choke out the native vegetation. Sturdy work boots/shoes a must; also bring a water bottle. The park is at 1600 10th Ave SE. Limited parking available. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in; meet inside the park by the large walnut tree. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Sign up at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/

11th annual Olympia Pub Crawl: This charity pub crawl hosted by the Olympia Cares Guild benefits Seattle Children’s Hospital. Event starts at 2 p.m. at the Society, 120 Fourth Ave. E., and participants go to the participating bars at their own pace and preference. Last-call party at the Eagles Club with live music by Big Blue Van. Registration pricing (includes Kickoff Party and Last Call Party admissions, plus choice of T-shirt or women’s tank) is $30 in advance or $35 day of. Register at https://www.facebook.com/events/2130262413652910/

