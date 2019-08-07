Local What’s Happening for Aug. 7

Wednesday

Music in the Park: The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s free Summer Concert Series features the Tacoma Concert Band performing at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park. The event offers complimentary take-out delivery of food from area restaurants starting at 6 p.m. at the ODA booth. No alcohol is allowed in the park.

Lacey South Sound Chamber August Forum: Olympia Master Builders will lead the forum discussion on Local Housing Policies & Resolutions from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey.

Pier Peer at Boston Harbor Marina: Join the Puget Sound Estuarium from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Marina to meet creatures living right under the pier. Adult admission is $10; kids younger than 13 get in free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Information: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=xcpwlrdab&oeidk=a07egh2ffyge427ce23

Thursday

Puget Sound Brews & News: Join the South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group at Boston Harbor Marina for its summertime speaker series. Purchase an SPSSEG pint glass or bring one you already have to receive $1 off your draft beers for the evening. The speaker will be Chris Ellings of the Nisqually Indian Tribe Natural Resources Department, who will talk about the Nisqually Delta 10 years after restoration.

Friday

School Supplies and Cash Drive: As part of the Little Red Schoolhouse Project, KXXO Mixx 96.1 staffers will be collecting school supplies and money from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of State and Washington in downtown Olympia. Suggested donations include lined paper, 3-ring binders, rulers, markers, child-size scissors, pencils, smaller backpacks, coats or new socks and underwear (particularly boxer briefs), or cash to buy calculators, backpacks, and school supplies in bulk. Donations also can be made online at www.kxxo.com and checks can be made out to Little Red Schoolhouse and mailed to P.O. Box 6302, Olympia, WA 98507. Supplies will be distributed free to all Thurston County families in need at Komachin Middle School, 3650 College St. SE, Lacey, on Aug. 15. Information: 360-943-9937 or www.kxxo.com

Saturday

Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark: This annual event will begin at 7 p.m. at Priest Point Park, near shelter #3. Oral stories told by the South Sound Story Guild plus sing-along music. Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and flashlight.

The Amazing Life of Dragonflies: Join Stream Team and Dr. Dennis Paulson, retired director of the Slater Museum of Natural History at the University of Puget Sound and author of field guides to North American dragonflies, for a talk and field trip covering species identification and the life history of dragonflies. The event begins at 10 a.m. at LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia, and the field trip will follow at a local wetland. The event will end by 1 p.m. Registration is required at https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=1142&console_id=0091&ht=1 Questions? Contact Michelle at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us

Madison Scenic Park Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will take on invasive plant species such as English ivy and Himalayan blackberry that continue to choke out the native vegetation. Sturdy work boots/shoes a must; also bring a water bottle. The park is at 1600 10th Ave SE. Limited parking available. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in; meet inside the park by the large walnut tree. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Sign up at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/

11th annual Olympia Pub Crawl: This charity pub crawl hosted by the Olympia Cares Guild benefits Seattle Children’s Hospital. Event starts at 2 p.m. at the Society, 120 Fourth Ave. E., and participants go to the participating bars at their own pace and preference. Last-call party at the Eagles Club with live music by Big Blue Van. Registration pricing (includes Kickoff Party and Last Call Party admissions, plus choice of T-shirt or women’s tank) is $30 in advance or $35 day of. Register at https://www.facebook.com/events/2130262413652910/

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama’s “Gallery” next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The theme will be “Fun at the Fair” and will feature a 4-H Fashion Show and projects. The inspirational speaker will be Mary Barlow from Renton, and music will be provided by Madison Lerud. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.

Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The August forum will be “Civility, Moderation, and Bipartisanship: What is the State of United States Politics?” The speaker will be Sam Reed, a Republican and former Washington State Secretary of State. The event runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Quinault Auditorium, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Free. All are welcome. Information: 360-438-5454 or 360-972-2288.

American Legion Post 3 monthly meeting: The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at 202 Central St. NE, Olympia.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.