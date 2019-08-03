Local
Motorcycles hit head-on, killing drivers and shutting down Highway 101 on Hood Canal
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. with new information.
Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday near Brinnon when they hit head-on. The accident has temporarily shut down U.S. 101 along Hood Canal.
A northbound motorcycle allegedly crossed the highway’s centerline into the path of a southbound motorcycle, the Washington State Patrol said.
Both riders were their motorcycles’ only occupants in the approximately noon crash.
“Despite life saving efforts, both tragically succumbed to their injuries,” the State Patrol tweeted.
There are no detours around the crash scene at Fulton Creek Road, the State Patrol said, while it investigates the accident. The site is between Duckabush and Triton Cove State Park.
Drivers headed to points north and south will either have to wait, travel via the Hood Canal Bridge or drive around the Olympic Peninsula via coastal 101.
The State Patrol did not provide a time for the road’s reopening.
Comments