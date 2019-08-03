Motorcycles hit head-on, killing drivers and shutting down Highway 101 on Hood Canal

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. with new information.

Two motorcyclists were killed Saturday near Brinnon when they hit head-on. The accident has temporarily shut down U.S. 101 along Hood Canal.

A northbound motorcycle allegedly crossed the highway’s centerline into the path of a southbound motorcycle, the Washington State Patrol said.

Both riders were their motorcycles’ only occupants in the approximately noon crash.

“Despite life saving efforts, both tragically succumbed to their injuries,” the State Patrol tweeted.

There are no detours around the crash scene at Fulton Creek Road, the State Patrol said, while it investigates the accident. The site is between Duckabush and Triton Cove State Park.

Drivers headed to points north and south will either have to wait, travel via the Hood Canal Bridge or drive around the Olympic Peninsula via coastal 101.

The State Patrol did not provide a time for the road’s reopening.