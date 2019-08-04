Local

Motorcyclist who died in Lewis County is identified

Derek T. Fanning of Longview was identified Sunday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash on US 12 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Onalaska man driving the SUV was headed east on US 12, near Ethel, when troopers say he failed to yield for a left turn and crashed into the motorcycle.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

The 48-year-old SUV driver was hurt and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

