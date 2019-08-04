Motorcyclist who died in Lewis County is identified

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

Derek T. Fanning of Longview was identified Sunday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash on US 12 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Onalaska man driving the SUV was headed east on US 12, near Ethel, when troopers say he failed to yield for a left turn and crashed into the motorcycle.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

The 48-year-old SUV driver was hurt and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The incident is under investigation.