Local
Motorcyclist who died in Lewis County is identified
Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol
Up Next
Derek T. Fanning of Longview was identified Sunday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash on US 12 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Onalaska man driving the SUV was headed east on US 12, near Ethel, when troopers say he failed to yield for a left turn and crashed into the motorcycle.
The 28-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.
The 48-year-old SUV driver was hurt and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.
The incident is under investigation.
Comments