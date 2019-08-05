Local
Man flown to Seattle after injury crash on I-5
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A 27-year-old man was flown to a Seattle hospital on Sunday after he crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the Chehalis man, who was driving a tow truck, was headed north on I-5 in Lewis County. One mile south of Chehalis, troopers say he crashed into a tractor-trailer when it stopped for traffic.
The man was hurt and flown to Harborview Medical Center.
Troopers say the Chehalis man was following too closely and not paying attention.
Comments