Patrol cars, ballot box, security gate and several signs damaged at Lacey City Hall overnight
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief early Monday morning after he went on a rampage with his Nissan Pathfinder and damaged several objects at Lacey City Hall.
Among them: two signs on College Street, five signs in front of City Hall and the ballot box was destroyed, court records show.
Police later found the Nissan Pathfinder high-centered on the ballot box.
The man was taken into custody at the scene about 2 a.m. Monday.
