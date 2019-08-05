Patrol cars, ballot box, security gate and several signs damaged at Lacey City Hall overnight

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief early Monday morning after he went on a rampage with his Nissan Pathfinder and damaged several objects at Lacey City Hall.

Among them: two signs on College Street, five signs in front of City Hall and the ballot box was destroyed, court records show.

Police later found the Nissan Pathfinder high-centered on the ballot box.

The man was taken into custody at the scene about 2 a.m. Monday.

Check back for updates to this story.