Man swallows heroin while running from Thurston deputies

Medics were dispatched to Durgin Road Southeast in Nisqually Monday night after a man running from Thurston County deputies swallowed a “ball of heroin.”

The man was spotted by a Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy with another suspect, both with warrants out for their arrest. The suspects gave chase before being apprehended, at which time one suspect revealed he had swallowed heroin. The suspect was transported to the hospital. His condition was unknown to the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.

The second suspect was taken to the Nisqually tribal jail, which declined to accept him, citing medical reasons. The Department of Corrections advised the suspect to check in with them.