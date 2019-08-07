Man used children as shield in attempt to avoid arrest at Olympia apartment, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 27-year-old man locked himself in an Olympia apartment complex with two children after police told him he was under arrest Tuesday night, according to the Olympia Police Department.

About 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Fern Street Southwest for a reported incidence of domestic violence in progress, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian. There, officers found a woman with a baby fleeing out the back door of an apartment.

Lower said she told officers her ex-boyfriend was inside the apartment, refusing to leave and refusing to give her her car. She said the man had taken her car keys and driven off in her car three weeks prior. When he returned Tuesday night, he demanded she make dinner for him in “vulgar terms” in exchange for the car keys, Lower said.

When she tried to get him to leave, Lower said he demanded their relationship resume. Then, she ran out the back door with the baby; a 3-year-old and 4-year-old were still in the apartment with the man, according to Lower.

Officers consulted with prosecutors, Lower said, and attempted to locate the vehicle where the suspect said it would be, in a nearby parking lot. Ultimately, the car was found “hidden several blocks away” from that lot. At that point, Lower said officers believed they had probable cause to arrest the man for auto theft related to domestic violence and harassment related to domestic violence.

After finding the car, officers told the man he was under arrest. That’s when he sealed the windows, locked the doors, and refused to come out, Lower said. Knowing children were inside, officers then contacted the local hostage negotiation team, “to see if they could talk to the suspect and get him to come out peacefully,” according to Lower.

Negotiators on that team, which Lower said is part of the Thurston County SWAT team, talked to the man for 2 1/2 hours without success. Ultimately, officers entered the apartment with a warrant to search for the man and children, according to Lower. Officers found him in a back room of the apartment.

“He was shielding himself with the children from the officers,” Lower said, and would not let go of the children after multiple commands to do so.

Officers ultimately had to “out-muscle” him to get the kids loose, according to Lower.

The children are both fine, Lower said, and have been returned to their mother, who is doing well. He said local family support came to help out, and that a victim advocate will be in touch with her to work through next steps.

The man was booked for auto theft related to domestic violence, harassment related to domestic violence, obstruction, and reckless endangerment for using the children as a shield. He is now in custody at the Thurston County jail.

Officers from the Tumwater and Lacey Police Departments responded to the scene, along with the officers from the Olympia Police Department and hostage negotation team.