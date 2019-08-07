Driver flown to hospital after crash south of Tenino

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after his car crashed south of Tenino Wednesday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office got a call about the crash about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian. One car, a Subaru, was off the road and on its side on the 4100 block of Skookumchuck Road Southeast between Tenino and Bucoda, according to Brady.

The driver is estimated to be about 30 years old, looked to have suffered a head injury, and appeared to be the only occupant of the car, according to Brady. Medics transported the man to the Olympia airport, where it’s believed he was then airlifted to Harborview.