Local What’s Happening for Aug. 10

Saturday

Stories in the Park, Stories in the Dark: This annual event will begin at 7 p.m. at Priest Point Park, near shelter #3. Oral stories told by the South Sound Story Guild plus sing-along music. Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and flashlight.

The Amazing Life of Dragonflies: Join Stream Team and Dr. Dennis Paulson, retired director of the Slater Museum of Natural History at the University of Puget Sound and author of field guides to North American dragonflies, for a talk and field trip covering species identification and the life history of dragonflies. The event begins at 10 a.m. at LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia, and the field trip will follow at a local wetland. The event will end by 1 p.m. Registration is required at https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=1142&console_id=0091&ht=1 Questions? Contact Michelle at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us

Madison Scenic Park Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will take on invasive plant species such as English ivy and Himalayan blackberry that continue to choke out the native vegetation. Sturdy work boots/shoes a must; also bring a water bottle. The park is at 1600 10th Ave SE. Limited parking available. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in; meet inside the park by the large walnut tree. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Sign up at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/

11th annual Olympia Pub Crawl: This charity pub crawl hosted by the Olympia Cares Guild benefits Seattle Children’s Hospital. Event starts at 2 p.m. at the Society, 120 Fourth Ave. E., and participants go to the participating bars at their own pace and preference. Last-call party at the Eagles Club with live music by Big Blue Van. Registration pricing (includes Kickoff Party and Last Call Party admissions, plus choice of T-shirt or women’s tank) is $30 in advance or $35 day of. Register at https://www.facebook.com/events/2130262413652910/

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama’s “Gallery” next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The theme will be “Fun at the Fair” and will feature a 4-H Fashion Show and projects. The inspirational speaker will be Mary Barlow from Renton, and music will be provided by Madison Lerud. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.

Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The August forum will be “Civility, Moderation, and Bipartisanship: What is the State of United States Politics?” The speaker will be Sam Reed, a Republican and former Washington State Secretary of State. The event runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Quinault Auditorium, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Free. All are welcome. Information: 360-438-5454 or 360-972-2288.

American Legion Post 3 monthly meeting: The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at 202 Central St. NE, Olympia.

Comic book historian presentation: Journalist and educator T. Andrew Wahl will explore how everything from social movements to business concerns to changing demographics have shaped the reality seen in the pages of comics in a talk at 5:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free.

Wednesday

Music in the Park: The free summer concert series hosted by the Olympia Downtown Alliance will feature Flora De Luna, a Latin rock band, at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park at Legion and Capitol. The ODA will offer complimentary “Take-out Delivery Service” at its booth; order from a participating restaurant and the ODA will text you when your meal is ready. Free admission. Please note that Sylvester Park is a state park and no alcohol is allowed.

Thurston Chamber’s August Forum: The program, cosponsored by the Olympia World Affairs Council, will feature Hyung-jong Lee, South Korea’s Consul General in Seattle, who will address trade with South Korea and other issues affecting the Korean Peninsula. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Forum includes lunch; the cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Information: 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com

South Sound Sierra Club Annual Picnic: The public is welcome at the event from 5-7 p.m. at Priest Point Park, Kitchen #1 by the Rose Garden. The picnic is designed to give the opportunity for local environmental activists to get together, network and have fun. No official speakers or fundraising activities. Free food including hamburgers, hot dogs, vegan burgers and soft drinks. Please bring a side dish to share. Information: Phyllis Farrell at PhyllisFarrell681@hotmail.com

Springwood volunteer work party: The work party at the parcel formerly known as Zabel’s Rhody Garden will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be continuing to remove invasive plant species at the parcel at 1500 Springwood Ave. NE. Parking is allowed only on Devon. After parking, follow the signs to the entrance to the parcel. Meet just inside the gate. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Sign up at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/

Thursday

New to Medicare seminar: Learn the basics from 10 a.m. to noon at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. No registration necessary. For individual appointments or to speak to an advisor, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134. Staff and volunteers trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner will cover the eligibility and application process for Medicare and options available to people going on Medicare. Limited, two-hour parking in city lot on Columbia across from the Center.

Little Red Schoolhouse school supply distribution: Supplies, backpacks, and socks and underwear will be distributed free to all Thurston County families in need at Komachin Middle School, 3650 College St. SE, Lacey (IT route #64) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. At 7:55 a.m. each family on site will receive a number and get an approximate time for admission. Each child will be able to choose a backpack filled with school supplies (based on individual school lists) and a gently used or new coat, socks and underwear. Families should plan on spending several hours – the event is usually crowded. No proof of financial need is required. Information: http://www.redschool.org/Distribution.php

Meaningful Movies Olympia: “The Most Dangerous Year” – about the anti-transgender legislation that swept the nation in 2016 and was met in Washington state by a coalition that fought to protect the civil rights of children – will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregational building at 2200 East End St. A panel and conversation will follow. Free, and all are welcome.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.