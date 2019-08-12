Local

YWCA Olympia is accepting nominations for annual achievement awards

YWCA Olympia is a multi-service nonprofit organization that has been serving Thurston County and the South Sound since 1945.
The YWCA in Olympia is accepting nominations for its annual Womxn & Business of Achievement awards through 5 p.m. Aug. 23.

Community members should nominate women in the South Sound who “are working to eliminate racism and sexism to empower womxn, have advanced the political, social and/or economic status of womxn and girls, and embody the YWCA’s vision of a world where all people are valued, live free from oppression, and thrive in a just society.”

The awards intentionally use the word “womxn” to “encompass a broader range of identities than woman,” including transgender women and women of color.

The awards also seek to honor businesses that “are actively working to create a more equitable workplace.”

The award ceremony will take place Nov. 2 at South Puget Sound Community College and will feature Ijeoma Oluo, a prominent Seattle-based writer and author of The New York Times best-seller “So You Want to Talk About Race.”

To submit a nomination, visit the YWCA’s website and fill out the online submission form, or submit a word document by emailing it to WOA@ywcaofolympia.org. Check the YWCA’s website for ticket information. Proceeds of the event benefit YWCA Olympia.

