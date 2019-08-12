Local What’s Happening for Aug. 12

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly luncheon is at noon at Panorama’s “Gallery” next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. The theme will be “Fun at the Fair” and will feature a 4-H Fashion Show and projects. The inspirational speaker will be Mary Barlow from Renton, and music will be provided by Madison Lerud. The cost is $16 which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.

Democratic Study Group at Panorama: The August forum will be “Civility, Moderation, and Bipartisanship: What is the State of United States Politics?” The speaker will be Sam Reed, a Republican and former Washington State Secretary of State. The event runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Quinault Auditorium, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Free. All are welcome. Information: 360-438-5454 or 360-972-2288.

American Legion Post 3 monthly meeting: The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at 202 Central St. NE, Olympia.

Comic book historian presentation: Journalist and educator T. Andrew Wahl will explore how everything from social movements to business concerns to changing demographics have shaped the reality seen in the pages of comics in a talk at 5:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. Free.

Wednesday

Music in the Park: The free summer concert series hosted by the Olympia Downtown Alliance will feature Flora De Luna, a Latin rock band, at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park at Legion and Capitol. The ODA will offer complimentary “Take-out Delivery Service” at its booth; order from a participating restaurant and the ODA will text you when your meal is ready. Free admission. Please note that Sylvester Park is a state park and no alcohol is allowed.

Thurston Chamber’s August Forum: The program, cosponsored by the Olympia World Affairs Council, will feature Hyung-jong Lee, South Korea’s Consul General in Seattle, who will address trade with South Korea and other issues affecting the Korean Peninsula. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Forum includes lunch; the cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Information: 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com

South Sound Sierra Club Annual Picnic: The public is welcome at the event from 5-7 p.m. at Priest Point Park, Kitchen #1 by the Rose Garden. The picnic is designed to give the opportunity for local environmental activists to get together, network and have fun. No official speakers or fundraising activities. Free food including hamburgers, hot dogs, vegan burgers and soft drinks. Please bring a side dish to share. Information: Phyllis Farrell at PhyllisFarrell681@hotmail.com

Springwood volunteer work party: The work party at the parcel formerly known as Zabel’s Rhody Garden will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be continuing to remove invasive plant species at the parcel at 1500 Springwood Ave. NE. Parking is allowed only on Devon. After parking, follow the signs to the entrance to the parcel. Meet just inside the gate. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Sign up at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/

Thursday

New to Medicare seminar: Learn the basics from 10 a.m. to noon at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. No registration necessary. For individual appointments or to speak to an advisor, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134. Staff and volunteers trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner will cover the eligibility and application process for Medicare and options available to people going on Medicare. Limited, two-hour parking in city lot on Columbia across from the Center.

Little Red Schoolhouse school supply distribution: Supplies, backpacks, and socks and underwear will be distributed free to all Thurston County families in need at Komachin Middle School, 3650 College St. SE, Lacey (IT route #64) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. At 7:55 a.m. each family on site will receive a number and get an approximate time for admission. Each child will be able to choose a backpack filled with school supplies (based on individual school lists) and a gently used or new coat, socks and underwear. Families should plan on spending several hours – the event is usually crowded. No proof of financial need is required. Information: http://www.redschool.org/Distribution.php

Meaningful Movies Olympia: “The Most Dangerous Year” – about the anti-transgender legislation that swept the nation in 2016 and was met in Washington state by a coalition that fought to protect the civil rights of children – will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregational building at 2200 East End St. A panel and conversation will follow. Free, and all are welcome.

Saturday

Olympia Pet Parade: Superheroes will be the theme of the 90th annual Pet Parade starting at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park and winding its way to Sylvester Park. There’s no need to register ahead of time. Just show up wearing a costume with your pet, ready to march through downtown Olympia. Free. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in a variety of categories; judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Heritage Park, so arrive before then and line up in the appropriate category (small dogs or floats, for example). After the parade, free ice cream and goodie bags will be distributed to participants at Sylvester Park. Just want to watch? Parade marshals will be on the route before the parade begins to help you get situated. Participants and parade watchers are encouraged to donate pet food for Concern for Animals, a local non-profit.

Tumwater Artesian Brewfest: The 7th annual brewfest will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course driving range and will include beer tasting, music, activities, food and fun. Nearly fifty Pacific Northwest brewers will attend. “Keys on Main” will perform two sets of their interactive dueling piano show. Washington State University Extension will be in the Bring Brewing Back tent, offering a tasting of four beers made from barley grown in the Chehalis Basin, part of a research effort to identify barley varieties best suited for craft brewing and distilling. Tickets are on sale via Facebook or the Brewfest website for $25; tickets at the gate are $30. Event parking is $5 per vehicle (cash only) and benefits Special Olympics. Information: 360-754-4160 or www.tumwaterartesianbrewfest.com.

The American Legion Post 3 100-year celebration: The Legion will celebrate 100 years of service to veterans at 1 p.m. at the Capital Campus by the Tivoli fountain. The American Legion Band will perform and there will be displays about the Legion’s history in Olympia. Public welcome.

Priest Point Park Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will continue with restoration work, including mulching around the still-developing, young native plants. The park is at 2600 East Bay Drive NE. Directional signs will be posted inside the park; the group will gather just south of the playground. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ ahead of time to sign up for work parties.

Saturday and Aug. 18

Westport Art Festival: The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Westport Marina Promenade and will offer art, music, food, and fun. More than 50 artists and vendors will participate. Information: http://www.westportartfestival.org/ or on Facebook. Information: wafestinfo@gmail.com.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.