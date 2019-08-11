Authorities say faulty kitchen outlet caused Rochester fire that displaced homeowner, injured parrot

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A fire Saturday morning in Rochester that displaced a homeowner and impacted two animals was caused by wiring in a faulty kitchen outlet, according to a Facebook post from West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.

Authorities responded to the fire on the 7600 block of Scatter View Lane Southwest about 7:20 a.m. Saturday, the post reads. There, firefighters found fire showing from the front of the house and “heavy dark smoke from the attic space.” The main fire, in the home’s kitchen, was brought under control quickly, according to the post.

The homeowner, who did not suffer any injuries, was displaced from her home, according to the post. American Red Cross was assisting her as of Saturday afternoon.

A small dog was found hiding under a bed and a 45-year-old parrot named Coco was found unconscious in the room of the fire. The animals were given oxygen at the scene using specialized equipment, and crews transported both animals to Scatter Creek Animal Clinic in Rochester, according to the post.

Coco the Amazon Green Parrot suffered smoke inhalation and singed feathers, according to the post, was treated for respiratory swelling, and was resting at the For Heaven’s Sake site on Case Road Southwest as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene from several area fire departments. Accessing the site, the fire authority’s post reads, was a challenge “due to a long narrow driveway and limited parking space at the residence.”