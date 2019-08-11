Big southbound I-5 traffic shift in Tacoma pushed to next weekend

Work zone safety The Washington State Department of Transportation released this video of a construction zone crash as a warning to pay attention in work zones and travel a speed that will allow you to proceed through safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Department of Transportation released this video of a construction zone crash as a warning to pay attention in work zones and travel a speed that will allow you to proceed through safely.

A big traffic shift scheduled to take place overnight Saturday for southbound Interstate 5 at State Route 16 in Tacoma was postponed until next weekend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Saturday night, crews were waiting for rain to pass when a collision occurred in the work zone and caused further delays, leaving crews with insufficient time to implement the shift, according to WSDOT spokesperson Cara Mitchell. A driver, she said, hit two subcontractor vehicles and caused damages.

“I can’t stress enough that... we really need the public’s help in paying attention in work zones,” Mitchell said. “... Those work zones are our offices. We’ve had enough of this, and we want to get this project done. The public wants us to get this project done.”

The shift is now scheduled for the overnight hours of Saturday, Aug. 17. It will move all southbound I-5 lanes into permanent alignment, reopen the Sprague Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 and open new exit-only ramps to South 38th Street. Drivers won’t have to merge left three lanes on eastbound SR 16 near Union Avenue to access southbound I-5 any longer, Mitchell confirmed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

During the shift, traffic on southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from Yakima Avenue to South 48th Street, and exits 132A and 132B will be closed with detours in place.