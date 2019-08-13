Escaped prisoner apprehended less than two miles from Olympic Corrections Center, DOC says

Mark D. Vannausdle reportedly escaped from the Olympic Correctional Facility in Forks Saturday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have safely apprehended a prisoner who escaped the minimum-security Olympic Corrections Center on Sunday, the state Department of Corrections announced Tuesday morning. He was found less than two miles from the prison, according to DOC.

Mark D. Vannausdle escaped at about 7 a.m. on Sunday and was apprehended without incident just before 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. After receiving a medical assessment, he will be transported to a state correctional facility so he can be questioned, according to the DOC announcement.

“The Department of Corrections’ Inmate Recovery Units and others from the Olympic, Stafford Creek , Clallam Bay and Cedar Creek Corrections Centers worked in close partnership with staff from DOC headquarters and other agencies, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Forks Police Department and the Washington State Patrol. The Department greatly values and gives thanks to its public safety partners,” the announcement reads.

Vannausdle had escaped on foot while moving from his living unit to the dining hall. The living quarters and dining facility have separate fences around them, but there is no fence around the entire perimeter, DOC spokeswoman Janelle Guthrie told The News Tribune.

Vannausdle was convicted of first-degree assault and first-degree armed robbery in Pierce County, according to the Department of Corrections, and he started serving his 20-year sentence in September 2002. His release date was tentatively set for January 1, 2021.

Court records show he was convicted in 2004 of attempting escape from the McNeil Island Corrections Center. He was caught after an officer found a ladder he made out of shoelaces and wood scraps.

The Olympic Corrections Center, which opened in 1968, is a minimum custody facility that can house 380 male inmates. Commonly referred to as a camp or work camp, it is a facility where during the last four years of their sentence, inmates classified as “low risk” are eligible to work in the community under supervision, Guthrie said.

News Tribune reporter James Drew contributed to this report.