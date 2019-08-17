Local What’s Happening for Aug. 17

Saturday

Olympia Pet Parade: Superheroes will be the theme of the 90th annual Pet Parade starting at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park and winding its way to Sylvester Park. There’s no need to register ahead of time. Just show up wearing a costume with your pet, ready to march through downtown Olympia. Free. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in a variety of categories; judging will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Heritage Park, so arrive before then and line up in the appropriate category (small dogs or floats, for example). After the parade, free ice cream and goodie bags will be distributed to participants at Sylvester Park. Just want to watch? Parade marshals will be on the route before the parade begins to help you get situated. Participants and parade watchers are encouraged to donate pet food for Concern for Animals, a local non-profit.

Tumwater Artesian Brewfest: The 7th annual brewfest will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course driving range and will include beer tasting, music, activities, food and fun. Nearly fifty Pacific Northwest brewers will attend. “Keys on Main” will perform two sets of their interactive dueling piano show. Washington State University Extension will be in the Bring Brewing Back tent, offering a tasting of four beers made from barley grown in the Chehalis Basin, part of a research effort to identify barley varieties best suited for craft brewing and distilling. Tickets are on sale via Facebook or the Brewfest website for $25; tickets at the gate are $30. Event parking is $5 per vehicle (cash only) and benefits Special Olympics. Information: 360-754-4160 or www.tumwaterartesianbrewfest.com.

The American Legion Post 3 100-year celebration: The Legion will celebrate 100 years of service to veterans at 1 p.m. at the Capital Campus by the Tivoli fountain. The American Legion Band will perform and there will be displays about the Legion’s history in Olympia. Public welcome.

Priest Point Park Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will continue with restoration work, including mulching around the still-developing, young native plants. The park is at 2600 East Bay Drive NE. Directional signs will be posted inside the park; the group will gather just south of the playground. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ ahead of time to sign up for work parties.

Luminary Procession: The procession, which is usually the night before the Procession of the Species in April, is organizing for a summertime event at West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Live music will start at 7 p.m., with Climate Change and the Artesian Rumble Arkestra performing. The Luminary Procession will begin when it gets dark. Admission is free, but a $10 donation to the nonprofit park is suggested.

Saturday and Sunday

Westport Art Festival: The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Westport Marina Promenade and will offer art, music, food, and fun. More than 50 artists and vendors will participate. Information: http://www.westportartfestival.org/ or on Facebook. Information: wafestinfo@gmail.com.

Tuesday

Community check-in on Timberland Regional Library’s draft strategic plan: Timberland Regional Library is looking for community feedback on its draft 2020-2022 Strategic Plan at a meeting from 6-7 p.m. at Shelton Timberland Library, 710 W Alder St, Shelton.

Thurston Conservation District open house with Executive Director candidates: The Conservation District Board of Supervisors invites the public to an open house with the final three candidates for Executive Director. This is an opportunity to meet the candidates and fill out comment cards for Board consideration. The meeting will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Conservation District offices, 2918 Ferguson St. SW, Tumwater. Candidates will briefly introduce themselves and then there will be time for informal conversation over coffee and cookies. Thurston Conservation District Supervisors will collect and consider staff and public input regarding candidates prior to their interviews Aug. 22. Information: Contact Nora White, nwhite@thurstoncd.com or 360-754-3588 ext.105.

Wednesday

Last Music in the Park concert of 2019: Ethan Tucker and his acoustic roots music will close out the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Music in the Park season with a free concert at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park at Legion and Capitol. The ODA is offering complimentary “Take out Delivery Service” where you can order food from a participating restaurant and the ODA will text you when your meal is ready. Sylvester Park is a state park and no alcohol is allowed.

LBA Woods volunteer work party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will dig out invasive Himalayan blackberry in the eastern section of the park. The group will meet near the LBA sign in the upper parking lot at 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy, and bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Register in advance at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/

Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: The group will meet from noon to 1 p.m. at the River’s Edge Restaurant at the Tumwater Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive, Tumwater. Admission $3 per person. Lenny Greenstein, who is running for Lacey City Council, will talk about local primary election results, and state and federal elections results will be presented by Lila Mowatt, executive director of MRW Alliance. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or borckgretchen@gmail.com

Thursday

Long’s Pond New Dock Grand Opening: Celebrate the grand opening of the new dock at Long’s Pond with an event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Creek Community Park, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. There will be youth fishing, fish crafts, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Free.

Friday through Sunday

Washington Garlic Festival: The annual three-day event runs noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. In addition to showcasing garlic goodies ranging from ice cream and cotton candy to onion rings and turkey legs, the festival offers gardening presentations by Ciscoe Morris and Fungi Perfecti, garlic grower booths, live entertainment, crafts and antiques, and kids activities. Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the whole festival, with kids younger than 5 getting in free. Information: https://wastategarlicfest.com/

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.