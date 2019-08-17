Dogs, goats and mini horses, oh my! Olympia celebrates the 90th annual Pet Parade

Superheroes (from left) Amelia “Mingo Girl” Pate, 3, Micah “Spiderman” Pate, 6, Colin “Batman” Quebedeaux, 7, and Paul “Robin” Farnham, 4, wait for the start of the 90th annual Pet Parade in downtown Olympia on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Kids, parents and others from around Olympia converged in Heritage Park Saturday morning, prepared to proudly strut their furry best friends down the route of the 90th Annual Pet Parade.

Parade participants interpreted this year’s theme, “Superheroes,” in many different ways. Batman was a popular choice, with many dogs and cats dressed in bat gear.

One group came complete with a wagon decorated as the Batmobile. Colin Quebedeaux, 7, dressed in a Batman costume, made sure to emphasize “Bruce Wayne paid for it, and I’m totally not Bruce Wayne.”

He was accompanied by Maddie Farnham, 7, and Paul Farnham, 4, dressed as Batgirl and Robin, respectively. Their batdog Pepper wore a bat-emblazoned ensemble replete with a black sparkly tutu.

Karl Jacobs, Tamara Crane and their daughter Julia Crane-Jacobs, 12, arrived with their cat Mittens, dressed as Superman, their bunny Taz, adorned with his own red, sparkly cape, and their three dogs dressed as Batman, Robin and Wonder Woman.

Jacobs and Crane have been attending the parade for about 20 years, since their youngest son was 2, and were excited to come again with their daughter.

“It’s just a great event,” said Jacobs. “It’s probably my favorite event in Olympia. It’s super positive, kids with their pets. It’s silly fun and friendly.”

Kelly Miller brought three generations of her family to celebrate Saturday’s parade. With her daughter in Tacoma, and her son in Aberdeen, they often gather in Olympia, making the pet parade the perfect place to show off their four Boston terriers.

The whole family donned capes made with felt, decorated with paw emblems, complete with shields that her grandsons made themselves out of paper plates.

“We’re superheroes for dogs,” Miller said. “This is our fourth year in the parade. We really look forward to it.”

Angie Merrill dressed her son Kaeden Merrill-Laird and their dog Miri as Groot and Rocket from Marvel’s popular series “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Merrill fashioned Kaeden’s Groot costume out of paper bags, tape and cardboard for an impressive full-body outfit, mask included.

Although dogs were surely the most popular pet to bring to the parade, there were many other species represented.

Ava Bryant, 6, brought her pet snail Violet in a terrarium and completed their look by dressing as a snail herself. This was Ava’s third year in the parade.

Ellie Mark, 10, and her mom Elisa Lyles brought their four goats named Milkshake Latte, Cinnamon Puff, Curly and Stripes. Lyles attempted to dress the goats up as superheroes, but they kept destroying their costumes.

“Last year we did dinosaur costumes with cardboard, and they ate them,” Lyles said. “We had a cape this year but they already tore it. They’re amazing at tearing stuff up.”

It was Ellie in the end who wound up wearing a Spiderman costume on the parade route.

Darlene Simkins, dressed as Mario from Super Mario Bros, brought along her ferret Bella, whose cage was decorated with tubes reminiscent of the kind in the game. This was Simkins’ third time bringing Bella to the pet parade.

A miniature horse, a guinea pig, a parrot on a stroller and two chickens dressed as the “Egg-vengers” joined the crowd.

Parade attendees were accompanied by The American Legion band and bagpipe players from the Olympia Highlanders, with Highlander Elanie Newbern and her 13-year-old toy Pomeranian Riley out in front.

Bystanders lined 5th Avenue to witness the procession, many bringing along their own dogs to watch the menagerie of marchers.

The route finished at Sylvester Park where attendees chowed down on free ice cream and received goody bags. Tunes like “Superman” by Three Doors Down and the original batman theme song played over the loud speakers while they mingled.

This year’s parade will be the last hosted by the Olympian after an 80-year run beginning in 1939. The parade will be handed off to the Hands-on Children’s Museum, who are excited to take on the event in the years to come. “The hands on Children’s Museum is delighted to maintain this tradition,” said Senior Development Manager Amy Brockman. For more information on future pet parades, Brockman directed attendees to check on the Hands-on Children’s Museum’s website.

Hanson Motors, The Olympia Downtown Alliance, and Capital Heating and Cooling were among the sponsors for this years event. For a full list of winners, and sponsored gifts, check out the list below.







