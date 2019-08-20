Local What’s Happening for Aug. 20

What’s Happening Meetings Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings.

Tuesday

Community check-in on Timberland Regional Library’s draft strategic plan: Timberland Regional Library is looking for community feedback on its draft 2020-2022 Strategic Plan at a meeting from 6-7 p.m. at Shelton Timberland Library, 710 W Alder St, Shelton.

Thurston Conservation District open house with Executive Director candidates: The Conservation District Board of Supervisors invites the public to an open house with the final three candidates for Executive Director. This is an opportunity to meet the candidates and fill out comment cards for Board consideration. The meeting will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Conservation District offices, 2918 Ferguson St. SW, Tumwater. Candidates will briefly introduce themselves and then there will be time for informal conversation over coffee and cookies. Thurston Conservation District Supervisors will collect and consider staff and public input regarding candidates prior to their interviews Aug. 22. Information: Contact Nora White, nwhite@thurstoncd.com or 360-754-3588 ext.105.

Wednesday

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last Music in the Park concert of 2019: Ethan Tucker and his acoustic roots music will close out the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Music in the Park season with a free concert at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park at Legion and Capitol. The ODA is offering complimentary “Take out Delivery Service” where you can order food from a participating restaurant and the ODA will text you when your meal is ready. Sylvester Park is a state park and no alcohol is allowed.

LBA Woods volunteer work party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will dig out invasive Himalayan blackberry in the eastern section of the park. The group will meet near the LBA sign in the upper parking lot at 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy, and bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Register in advance at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/

Thursday

Long’s Pond New Dock Grand Opening: Celebrate the grand opening of the new dock at Long’s Pond with an event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Creek Community Park, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. There will be youth fishing, fish crafts, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Free.

Friday through Sunday

Washington Garlic Festival: The annual three-day event runs noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. In addition to showcasing garlic goodies ranging from ice cream and cotton candy to onion rings and turkey legs, the festival offers gardening presentations by Ciscoe Morris and Fungi Perfecti, garlic grower booths, live entertainment, crafts and antiques, and kids activities. Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the whole festival, with kids younger than 5 getting in free. Information: https://wastategarlicfest.com/

Saturday

WSU Extension Family Forest Field Day: Join landowners and people passionate about forests for a day of practical information about managing forest land, reducing risks and protecting your investment. The event will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildcat Creek Tree Farm in McCleary. Registration is $40 per person or $50 for a family at the door, or save $10 by registering early. Information: http://forestry.wsu.edu/fffd2019/

Dedication of Olympia Dragon Mural: A new mural honoring Olympia’s Chinese-American history will be dedicated at noon at the corner of Fifth Avenue Southwest and Columbia Street in downtown Olympia. The block party-style event is free and open to the public, and will feature speakers and performers who will commemorate the early Chinese-American community that once thrived in the neighborhood. The mural features a side-facing dragon against the waves of the sea. Food will be available for purchase; beverages will be complimentary.

Sunday

Capital City Vette Fest XV: Corvettes de Olympia invites Corvette fans to the 15th annual all-Corvette Car Show at Titus-Will Chevrolet, 2255 Carriage Loop SW, Olympia (located in the Olympia Auto Mall) from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Corvette check-in is 8:30 a.m.) Corvette owners can choose to compete for trophies in categories from classic to new or participate as “display only.” Plus there will be raffle prizes and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit automotive scholarships at South Puget Sound Community College. To register and for more information, go to corvettesdeolympia.org

Monday

“Women Vote NOW: Honoring Suffragists of Color Who Made a Difference:” This event is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Learn about some of the many inspirational women of color who worked for suffrage, abolition and civil rights. There will be video vignettes and speakers reading poems and written excerpts.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.