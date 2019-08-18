Cause undetermined in fire that destroys vacant Olympia home

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

The cause of the first that destroyed a vacant northeast Olympia home Friday night is undetermined.

Olympia Fire Department Assistant Chief Kevin Bossard said the scene was not safe for investigators to get in to determine the cause.

The fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of Puget Street Northeast. Flames extended throughout the three-story house, and firefighters had to retreat due to heavy fire and pressurized smoke on all three floors, according to OFD.

The fire wasn’t out until about 5 a.m. Saturday, Bossard said.

No injuries were reported. The cost of damage was estimated to be $325,300.