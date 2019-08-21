Restaurant inspections for Aug. 21

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Main Street Cookie Company 112 Binghampton St.

Aug. 14: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: No bleach chlorine test strips. Obtain as soon as possible and use as necessary and routinely. Maintain sanitizer solution for counter wipes bucket and third compartment of three-sink manual ware wash set up from 50-200 ppm. Note: Provide covered receptacle for unisex employee restroom.

Mr. Doug’s Restaurant 210 NE 103rd Ave.

Aug. 13: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: True single door reach-in: shredded cheese, dressing, 48 F. Note exterior thermometer read 44 F. Food in True Fridge greater than 45 F, moved PHF to other fridge until unit can consistently maintain foods at 41 F or less. Counter top fridge (for wait staff) food 41-45 F, move food to other fridge to cool down to 41 F or less quickly and turn down thermostat; if that doesn’t work, have serviced. Little or no bleach detected on dish in well of mechanical dishwasher. As interim, set up third compartment sink set up as sanitizer soak after running through mech dishwasher until service tech can evaluate and correct deficiency.

Pho Yelm

201 Yelm Ave. E

Aug. 8: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Cabbage, bean sprouts in two-door nameless make fridge 43-45 F in bin area. All other PHFs in fridges where checked were 41 F or less. A couple of food worker cards are expired but less than a month since expired. Correction: Have workers obtain cards no later than 10 days. Cooked baby rib racks in tub in walk in more than 2 inches deep (about 4 inches). Immediately corrected by putting amount 2-4 inches in other containers. Correction: Left food worker booklet, review in detail proper cooling procedures will all cook staff and monitor implementing to assure it is done correctly for all cooling foods. Note: Booklets in language other than English on website. Food in bin area of nameless make fridge 43-45 F, appears to be associated with lid being left open or opened a lot. Correction: Keep lid closed as much as possible and monitor, may need to adjust thermostat down and/or have serviced. Maintain all PHF at 41 F or less. Digital food probe thermometer doesn’t work, dead battery? Provide a workable food probe thermometer as soon as possible but no later than two days. Has added a chlorine bleach based mechanical dishwasher, not submitted to health department for approval prior to installation, but works OK, no loss necessary space or equipment. Submit specifications and revised kitchen layout/diagram for review and approval: two weeks.

Sonja’s Cafe

202 Binghampton St. W

Aug. 7: 45 red; 3 blue

Comments: Refrigerators holding PHF: all food checked or ambient air temperature 41 F or less. Sonja did not have current food worker card, provide valid card as soon as possible but no later than 10 days. Not using gloves or tongs for handling lettuce and making sandwiches, use tongs or gloves for handling ready-to-eat food. Sushi making area hand wash sink lacks soap, signage. Provide soap, gave sign. Advertising serving sushi now, no consumer advisory on menu. Provide consumer advisory on menu or by other approved means. Added to menu (bento boxes, sushi) and added equipment without prior review and approval of health department. Correction: Submit application and associated documentation for review to the health department by 14 days. Application is on our website. Rice scoop and paddle stored between uses in 73 F water. Note: Floor mats, floor sticky. Mop sink bucket water dirty.

Joe’s Place

118 Main St. S

Aug. 7: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Does not have dedicated hand wash only sink. Has two to three compartment sink set ups in kitchen area and bar area. PHF in walk-in and eight-door greater than 41 F, haven’t been serviced for a year. Correction: Have serviced, maintain PHF in fridges 41 F or less. Provide test strips for sanitizers used (both bleach chlorine and Q.A.C. Chlorine). Note: Provide covered receptacle for women’s restroom.

No violations found

▪ Let’s Paint! (418 Washington St. SE)

▪ Rainier Foodmart (101 Binghampton St. E)

▪ Well 80 Artesian Brewing Co (514 Fourth Ave. E)