Tenino mayor accused of hitting woman at Eagles Club

Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier is accused of hitting a woman at the Eagles Club in Tenino last month. Courtesy

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies have recommended a fourth-degree assault charge be filed against the mayor of Tenino following a scuffle at the Tenino Eagles Club last month.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of July 28 at the Tenino social club, said Lt. Ray Brady.

During a confrontation just before closing, Wayne Fournier allegedly hit a female employee. The Olympian has filed a public records request for the police report.

Fournier was not arrested, but Tenino’s police chief asked the sheriff’s office to investigate the allegation, Brady said.

The case was referred by deputies to prosecutors who are now reviewing the case, according to a prosecutor’s office spokesperson.

Fournier took office in 2016, and his term is set to expire at the end of this year. He is currently running unopposed for re-election in November.

The Olympian’s attempts to reach Fournier for comment were unsuccessful.