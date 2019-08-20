Lacey motorcyclist hurt and taken to area hospital

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 50-year-old Lacey motorcyclist was hurt Sunday and taken to an area hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 6:40 p.m., the Lacey man, and a woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta, were both headed west on US 12 in Grays Harbor County, not far from Oakville.

At US 12 and Porter Creek Road, troopers say the woman entered a center turn lane to turn left, then changed her mind and turned right into the westbound lane. It was then that she struck the motorcyclist, according to the State Patrol.

The injured Lacey man was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.

The woman faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving.