Local What’s Happening for Aug. 22

Thursday

Long’s Pond New Dock Grand Opening: Celebrate the grand opening of the new dock at Long’s Pond with an event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Creek Community Park, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. There will be youth fishing, fish crafts, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Free.

Friday through Sunday

Washington Garlic Festival: The annual three-day event runs noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis. In addition to showcasing garlic goodies ranging from ice cream and cotton candy to onion rings and turkey legs, the festival offers gardening presentations by Ciscoe Morris and Fungi Perfecti, garlic grower booths, live entertainment, crafts and antiques, and kids activities. Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the whole festival, with kids younger than 5 getting in free. Information: https://wastategarlicfest.com/

Saturday

WSU Extension Family Forest Field Day: Join landowners and people passionate about forests for a day of practical information about managing forest land, reducing risks and protecting your investment. The event will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildcat Creek Tree Farm in McCleary. Registration is $40 per person or $50 for a family at the door, or save $10 by registering early. Information: http://forestry.wsu.edu/fffd2019/

Dedication of Olympia Dragon Mural: A new mural honoring Olympia’s Chinese-American history will be dedicated at noon at the corner of Fifth Avenue Southwest and Columbia Street in downtown Olympia. The block party-style event is free and open to the public, and will feature speakers and performers who will commemorate the early Chinese-American community that once thrived in the neighborhood. The mural features a side-facing dragon against the waves of the sea. Food will be available for purchase; beverages will be complimentary.

Sunday

Capital City Vette Fest XV: Corvettes de Olympia invites Corvette fans to the 15th annual all-Corvette Car Show at Titus-Will Chevrolet, 2255 Carriage Loop SW, Olympia (located in the Olympia Auto Mall) from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Corvette check-in is 8:30 a.m.) Corvette owners can choose to compete for trophies in categories from classic to new or participate as “display only.” Plus there will be raffle prizes and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit automotive scholarships at South Puget Sound Community College. To register and for more information, go to corvettesdeolympia.org

Monday

“Women Vote NOW: Honoring Suffragists of Color Who Made a Difference:” This event is planned for 6:30 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Learn about some of the many inspirational women of color who worked for suffrage, abolition and civil rights. There will be video vignettes and speakers reading poems and written excerpts.

Aberdeen job fair: U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, in partnership with Washington WorkSource and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, is hosting a job fair at WorkSource Grays Harbor, 415 W. Wishkah St. #2d. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. with opening remarks from Cheryl Fambles of Pac-Mountain, followed by remarks from Rep. Kilmer. Then Kilmer will host a roundtable discussion on workforce development featuring the Quinault Indian Nation, Port of Grays Harbor, Grays Harbor College, the state Employment Security Department, and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development. Employers expected to attend the job fair include Ocean Gold Seafood, Quinault Enterprises, Overstock.com, and Summit Pacific Medical Center.

Kilmer to host town hall in Westport: U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. at McCausland Hall (next to Westport Maritime Museum), 2201 Westhaven Drive, Westport. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start time.

Tuesday

Sexual Health Education & Issues of Consent Roundtable: Senate Bill 5395 provides for mandatory comprehensive sexual health education in Washington public schools that is medically and scientifically accurate, age-appropriate, and inclusive. It also requires information on consent, sexual harassment, and healthy relationships. Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii is hosting a series of roundtable discussions in the community by local experts regarding issues raised by this legislation. This roundtable from 7-8 p.m. at Octapas Cafe, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia, will feature a Thurston County epidemiologist and a community public health nurse who will discuss sexually transmitted infections, and the potential impact of this legislation on public health in Thurston County. Information: Angela.Holton@ppvnh.org.

Wednesday

Map Your Neighborhood Training: When a disaster strikes, your neighbors may be the only people who can help you and your family immediately. The Map Your Neighborhood program helps you connect with neighbors before a disaster occurs. Olympia Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Knouff will offer a 45-minute Map Your Neighborhood seminar starting at 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 100 Eastside St. NE. He will cover the basics of the program, answer questions and provide a variety of preparedness handouts. Please use on street parking.

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, staff and volunteers will tackle the horsetail growing throughout the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy, and bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in. Information: http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ to sign up for work parties.

Wednesday through Sept. 8

Lady Washington in Budd Inlet: The tall ship that is the official ship of Washington state will be moored at the Port Plaza dock, 704 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. It will offer two- and three-hour evening sails and adventure sails, and vessel tours at the dock are offered for a $5 suggested donation. A ticket is required for all passengers, including babies. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are not provided, but you are welcome to bring your own (no glass please). Accessibility is addressed on a case-by-case basis, so please talk to us ahead of time to be sure we can accommodate your needs. For hours and schedule, go to https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/olympia-washington/. The Hawaiian Chieftain, the Lady Washington’s sister ship, will not make the trip to Olympia this time.

