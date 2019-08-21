About the homeless? It’s your problem now, says Lacey Planning Commission to Lacey City Council

After months of work, including two recent public hearings, the Lacey Planning Commission voted 5-1 on Tuesday to recommend its homelessness-related proposals to City Council. Rolf Boone

After months of work, including two recent public hearings, the Lacey Planning Commission voted 5-1 on Tuesday to recommend its homelessness-related proposals to City Council.

And like the commission, the City Council will have some work to do because the commission included a number of modifications and sidebar topics that they would like the council to consider.

Key among them: to sort out the operating hours for proposed temporary overnight camping sites and to consider whether a Lacey/Thurston County residency requirement should be applied for those who want to use the camps.

The requirement was proposed by commissioner, Mark Mininger, to prevent the Lacey camps from becoming destinations for a much wider audience. Mininger, however, was one of three commissioners who were absent Tuesday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The planning commission made two recommendations Tuesday night: to expand the number of groups that could host an encampment under the city’s existing emergency housing ordinance and to establish a process and standards for creating temporary overnight sites in the city.

The latter topic has taken on greater importance because the City Council approved a camping ban ordinance in June. It prevents those in tents or RVs from camping on public property in the city, but due to a recent federal court ruling it can’t be enforced unless Lacey police have somewhere to send them.

Community and economic development director, Rick Walk, teed up the 90-minute meeting by pointing out the burden the homeless have created for city services in Lacey, absent any additional resources for them.

In one 30-day period, Lacey police responded to more than 200 complaints tied to homelessness, or about seven calls a day that averaged 27 minutes for every response. Sometimes that call required more than one officer, he said.

Although the commission wants the council to consider the residency requirement, Walk, after talking to the city’s attorney, said the legality of restricting services to certain residents needed to be further explored. And then there was the question of whether it could even be enforced.

“If someone said they were from Lacey, but had no proof, what would be done?” Walk asked.

As for the operating hours for the temporary overnight sites, the original proposal called for an operating time of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but some questioned whether those were the right hours. Will those in the camp be able to clear out each day at that time? they asked.

And right before the commission took its vote, commissioner David Lousteau made a radical proposal.

He suggested the commission forego a vote on whether to recommend expanding the number of groups that could host a homeless camp and instead just make a recommendation on the temporary overnight camping sites.

“I still think we’re not ready on the emergency encampments,” he said, calling it the more controversial of the two proposals. His motion quickly failed.

Now, the proposals come before Lacey City Council, but Walk said after the meeting that a date hasn’t been set.