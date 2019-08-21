Local

Man airlifted to Seattle hospital after crash near Tenino

A 21-year-old man was airlifted to a Seattle hospital Tuesday evening after a collision on northbound State Route 507 two miles north of Tenino, according to Washington State Patrol.

The man tried to pass a flatbed pickup truck on the right shoulder of the roadway in his car and collided with the truck, according to a state patrol press memo. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m.

The man driving the car was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries, according to Washington State Patrol.

The injured man’s car, a Ford Fusion, was totaled in the crash, the press memo reads. The 71-year-old man driving the truck was not injured and drove his vehicle from the scene.

The roadway’s northbound lanes were blocked for 3 hours and 35 minutes, Trooper Johnna Batiste told The Olympian.

This story will be updated with the man’s condition as soon as the information is available.

