Thurston County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for man along Nisqually River

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking people who live on Piessner Road along the Nisqually River to search their property as search-and-rescue teams look for a 69-year-old man who walked away from a campsite last week.

William “Willy” Mull had been floating on the river with his twin brother and camping along the way when he went into the woods to use the restroom the night of Aug. 15 into Aug. 16, Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian. The campsite was between the Nisqually State Park and Piessner Road Southeast, according to a bulletin on the office’s Facebook page.

Mull’s twin brother stayed at the campsite and kept their campfire going, Brady said, and tried looking for him. When Mull didn’t come back, the brother continued downriver to look for him. Mull was reported missing Tuesday night.

Brady said the Sheriff’s Office wants people living in the area to be aware of search-and-rescue personnel, and that residents might be asked to assist by letting personnel through gates to check areas. The office is also considering searching the area by air, according to Brady.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mull is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair, and there’s some concern regarding dementia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Reynolds via phone at 360-786-5517 (office) or 360-480-2836 (cell) or email at reynolh@co.thurston.wa.us.