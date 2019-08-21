Spokane deputy chief picked to lead Olympia Fire Department

Mark John will become Olympia’s fire chief in September. City of Olympia

Mark John has been picked to be Olympia’s next fire chief, the city announced Tuesday.

John is currently the deputy fire chief of operations for Spokane Fire Department. He will take over as Olympia’s chief at the end of September.

John previously worked as a firefighter and paramedic, fire captain and battalion chief for the Anaheim Fire Department in California and was the fire chief in Baker City, Oregon.

He replaces Olympia Fire Chief Greg Wright, who is retiring this month after 34 years with the department.