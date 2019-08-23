Safeguard valuables after ‘sharp increase’ in thefts at L.A. Fitness, other gyms, Lacey police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

For the second week in a row, Lacey police and Crime Stoppers are reminding residents to safeguard their valuables after a “sharp increase” in thefts at area gyms.

Asked which gyms have been affected, Lacey Det. Jon Mason on Thursday said “mainly L.A. Fitness.”

L.A. Fitness has a location in Lacey at 1200 Galaxy Drive NE.

A spokesperson for the chain of fitness gyms could not be reached on Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mason didn’t know the specific number of thefts, but said it has been “more than usual” over the past couple of weeks.

Thieves have stolen wallets and purses from lockers, as well as from vehicles in the parking lot, Mason said.

In some cases, the thief broke open the lock, removed a wallet or purse from the locker, then closed the locker and re-locked it, he said.

He reminded those who workout at gyms to invest in a good lock — not an inexpensive dial-style lock — and not to leave valuables in plain view inside the vehicle.

“Don’t make yourself a target,” he said. “Keep them out of sight.”

Electronic devices, such as iPads and other computer tablets, also have been taken.

Mason thinks these are crimes of convenience. L.A. Fitness is close to Interstate 5, so thieves can easily come and go, he said.

He also thinks that thieves are taking advantage of day passes to access the gyms.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.