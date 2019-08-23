Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Troy E. Belcher

Age: 34

Description: White man, 6 feet tall, 225 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 9300 block of White Fir Drive Northeast, Lacey

Criminal history: In 1998, Belcher was convicted in Clark County Juvenile Court of second-degree rape and sentenced to 65 weeks confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was 13.

In 2001, he was found guilty in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court of second-degree attempted rape and sentenced to 256 weeks with the Department of Social & Health Services Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was 15.

In 2011, Belcher was sent to the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island, where he was released without conditions Aug. 16.

William S. Estus

Age: 43

Description: White man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 2

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2012, Estus pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count indecent liberties and one count second-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 48 months confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl for nearly a decade.